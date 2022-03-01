John J. Lockhart

Uniontown
John J. “Jack” Lockhart, 87, of South Fayette, formerly of Uniontown, passed Thursday, February 24, 2022.
He was the beloved husband of Ann Cafaro Zurick Lockhart; loving father of John P., Celeste and the late Terry Lockhart of Clairton; brother of Patricia (Jim) Mayher of Masontown; cherished grandfather of Erica, Michael, Matthew and Ana; stepfather of Ann (Chris) Sanpietro and Diane (Jeff) Smith and stepgrandfather of Jennifer and Brenden O’Donnell; also many loving nieces and nephews, especially the Romah and Henderson families.
Jack was a 40-year postal service employee and a veteran of the United States Navy.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, in the Warchol Funeral Home Inc., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 12 p.m. Thursday, March 3, in St. Mary Church of Corpus Christi Parish.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fairview Volunteer Fire Department or the Bridgeville Area Food Bank.
View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
