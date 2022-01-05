Ohiopyle
John J. Means Sr., 91, of Ohiopyle, went to be with his Lord and Savior Monday, January 3, 2022.
He was born August 25, 1930, in Everett, to the late Cromwell F. and Anna Morton Means. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Juanita Jean Davies Means; and son-in-law, William Mark Galand.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, John Jr. (Gretchen) of Washington, Judith of Ohiopyle, Jeri Galand (Kenneth Reese) of Smithfield, Jay (Christal Fike) of Gibbon Glade, and Joel (Robin) of Somerset; eight grandchildren, who called him Pappy; and 10 great-grandchildren, who called him Putz. He is also survived by his siblings, Eileen Roth of Glenshaw, Robert C. Means (Jane) of Uniontown, Suzanne Bowser of Raleigh, N.C., Linda (Walter) Donop of Butler; brother-in-law, Edward R. Davies of Moses Lake, Wash.; and many cousins, nieces and nephews.
John was a carpenter by trade and a farmer by heart! He served with the United States Marines in Korea, where he was awarded the Purple Heart and the Silver Star. He was a member of the Uniontown Church of the Brethren.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 1 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, January 7, and from 9 until the 11 a.m. funeral service Saturday, January 8, with the Reverend Robert R. Stein officiating.
Interment will follow in Farmington Bethel Memorial Park, 526 Elliottsville Road, Farmington, with military rites being accorded by General Marshall Amvets Post 103.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.