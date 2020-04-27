Fayette City
John J. "Rabbitt" Wozniak Jr., 72, of Fayette City, PA, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab Center.
He was born January 5, 1948, in Charleroi, PA, son of John J Wozniak Sr. and Agnes Hamilton Wozniak.
John was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, having served with the 173rd Airborne division during Vietnam. He was retired from Laborers Union Local 286.
He was a member of the Belle Vernon American Legion, Belle Vernon Musical, Fairhope Rod & Gun Club, Naomi Athletic Club and American Slovinic Citizens Club of Fayette City.
He is survived by four sisters, Claudia Stewart of Fayette City, Debra Zadrozny of Arnold City, Cynthia Wozniak of Fallowfield Township and Karen Wolfe of Jeannette; one brother, Paul Wozniak of Uniontown; nine nieces and nephews; nine great-nieces and nephews; and one great-great-nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a private family service was conducted and interment took place in Rehoboth Cemetery. After the restrictions are lifted, the family will hold a memorial service for John.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to ELEY/McCRORY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 334 Main St., Fayette City, Pa.
