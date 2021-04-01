Masontown
John "Jack" Charles Kelly, 62, of Masontown, Pa., passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
He was born on Sunday March 22, 1959 in Uniontown, Pa., son of Michael Joseph Sr. and Helen Louise (Carlson) Kelly.
John was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers Michael and Daniel.
Left to cherish his memory are his brothers and sisters; Dorothy Kovach (Tim), Donald Kelly, Kathy Kelly (Raymond Dice), Elaine Hruska (William), Patrick Kelly (Cathy), Beatrice Perrine, Robert (Bobby) Kelly, Michelle Gorka, and Theresa Armel (John), many nephew and nieces
Family and friends will be received in the Terravecchia-Haky Home for Funerals, Inc., 515 N. Main St., Masontown, PA. on Friday April 2, 2021 from 1-4 p.m., A blessing service will be held at 4 p.m. with Rev. Father William G. Berkey officiating.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.terravecchiahakyfh.com
