Smithfield
John Jackson Phillips, 74 of Smithfield died on Friday, December 27, 2019 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va..
He was born May 13, 1945, in Markleysburg.
Preceding him in death were his parents, John Jackson Phillips Sr. and Hellen L. Langcaster Phillips and three sisters.
Surviving are his loving wife, Carol Phillips; two sisters, Sara Barr and Janet Wilson; nephews, Albert and Tammy McGregor, Glenn and June McGregor and Earl and Diane McGregor; niece, Joyce McGregor and brother-in-law, Ronnie Stull.
John was a member of Glad Tidings Assembly of God.
The family will greet friends and family in DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance,on Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. and on Tuesday, December 31, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. at Glad Tidings Assembly of God, 1711 McClellandtown Road, McClellandtown, PA 15458. His graduation service will begin at 10 a.m. with Pastor Steve Gibney officiating.
Interment will follow in Mount Moriah Baptist Cemetery, Smithfield.
