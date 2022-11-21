Uniontown
John Joseph Croftcheck Jr., 64, of Uniontown, formerly of Monessen, passed away Sunday, November 13, 2022. He was born October 28, 1958, in Uniontown, a son of John Joseph Croftcheck, Sr. and Faye Rose Berisko Croftcheck.
In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by his nephew, Gary Dunlevy, Jr.
He is survived by his mother; sister, Susan Berrier; great-nephew, Brandon; and many relatives and friends.
John's professional funeral services are private and have been entrusted to the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, Perryopolis.
Condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.
