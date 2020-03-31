Lemont Furnace
John Kenneth Thorpe, 64, of Lemont Furnace, died Saturday, March 28, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital.
He was born August 18, 1955, in Connellsville, a son of Kenneth Riggar and Betty Thorpe.
He was a truck driver for Anderson Paving, Morgantown, W.Va.
Surviving are his daughter, Joni Thorpe; son Gerald Thorpe; four stepchildren, Laken Wilt, Chyenne Brangard, Tom Close, Cherry Close; girlfriend Stephanie Brangard; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents and a brother, Robert.
Arrangements by BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
There will be no public visitation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.