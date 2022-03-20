Lemont Furnace
John L. Cooley, Sr., 70, of Lemont Furnace, and formerly of Fairchance, passed away on Thursday, March 17, 2022, at the home of his sister, Alice Martin, who was caring for him.
Surviving are his children, Kathy Hughes, Denise Pasqualucci, Russell Cooley, Johnny Cooley, Kent Cooley and Tommy Cooley; and several grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, William and Winifred Haines Cooley; wife, Wanda Cooley; son, Dennis Cooley; and brother, Dennis Cooley.
The family will greet friends and family in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance, from 5 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, 2022.
A short time of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. with Pastor Stanley Flasher officiating.
