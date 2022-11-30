Uniontown
John L. "Sonny" Oris, 89, of Uniontown passed on Saturday November 26, 2022.
Born September 5, 1933 in Uniontown, a son of the late John M. and Catherine Bendekovich Oris; in addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Richard Oris; his sister, Bernadette Jones; and his son-in-laws, Larry Fusan and Greg Updike. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Nancy M. Spalek Oris; daughters, Karen Fusan, Rita Updike and Sandy Threlkeld and husband Gregg; his grandchildren, Lauren Munoz and husband David, Josh Fusan, David, Updike, Kelly Updike, Nolan Threlkeld, Sonny Threlkeld and Jesse Threlkeld; great-granddaughters, Zariyah Munoz and Azayla Munoz.
He was a member of St. Mary (Nativity) Church, served in the Army during the Korean War and retired from the Albert Gallatin School District as a math teacher. He was very active in baseball and softball during his lifetime.
Private Blessing Service will be held for his family at the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME in Uniontown. Private Burial will be in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Your personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com
