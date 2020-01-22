Hopwood
John Lawrence Lingo Jr., 74, of Hopwood, passed away Sunday, January 19, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital Emergency Room. He was born January 10, 1946, in New Geneva, a son of the late John L. Lingo Sr. and Wilma Merrill Lingo.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Ken; and his sister, Thelma.
John was a disabled Vietnam War veteran serving 10 years in the United States Air Force. John was also a coal miner in Local 1248, was part of the American Red Cross, many volunteer organizations, disaster coordinator for Fayette County All Fires, military emergency leaves for American Red Cross, blood drives and more than one hundred volunteers from nurses, mental health disaster teams. John was a volunteer case worker for Juvenile Probation, Laurel Highlands Chapter. He loved helping young people and his coworkers. He was a van driver for mentally challenged, All Gods Angels.
John is survived by his loving wife, Shirley; his children, John Lingo III, Michele LeMasters (Scott); grandchildren Alex Ready, Craig Ready and Shannon Ready. Also survived by sisters Margaret Beck, Susie Duboff (Joel), Nancy Tamosan (Dennis) and Sheila Lingo; brother Leonard Merrill; brother-in-law Lewis Wills; and sister-in-law Jane Davenport; and all nieces, nephews and friends.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 23, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Friday, January 24, in DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, with Pastor Wendell Bates officiating the service. Interment will follow in Mt. View Cemetery.
For information, email crawfordfuneral@outlook.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.