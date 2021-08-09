Mount Pleasant
John M. Bindas, 87, of Mount Pleasant, died Friday, August 6, 2021, in UPMC East, Monroeville. He was born January 1, 1934, in Rowes Run, Fayette County, a son of the late Michael and Bessie Hillen Bindas.
John was a graduate of the former Redstone High School and received his undergraduate degree from California State College and his masters degree from West Virginia University. He was a teacher and later an elementary principal for the Hempfield Area School District, having worked the majority of his career at the Ft. Allen Elementary School.
John loved to golf and he was a member of the Hecla Sportsmen Club. He was a member of St. Pius X Roman Catholic Church, where he served as an usher for many years.
John is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean D'Angelo Bindas; three nieces and three nephews and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by three sisters, Dorothy Hanagan, Verna Vockel and Betty Bindas.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 10, in the BROOKS FUNERAL HOME, INC., 406 E. Washington Street, Mount Pleasant, where a blessing service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, August 11, followed by a Funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in St. Pius X R.C. Church. Entombment will follow in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery Mausoleum.
