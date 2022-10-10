Brownsville
Reverend John M. Blystone, 87, of Brownsville, walked, no ran, into the arms of Jesus Saturday, October 8, 2022, a day he lived his entire life for.
He was born May 21, 1935, a son of the late Bishop Earl C. and Della Blystone.
He attended Apostolic Bible College in Tulsa, Okla., and Tulsa University.
He was ordained into the ministry in 1957 and became pastor of the Apostolic Gospel Church in Brownsville in 1963 until the present.
He was a loving husband to Alma Crutchman Blystone for 56 years.
He was a kind and gentle father to his "Von" and grandfather to his "Em".
Reverend, as most people knew him, was a man with a heart for missions, both home and abroad. He supported and traveled multiple times to the Philippines, Africa, Brazil and Mexico, where he was blessed to share the gospel. His true vision was to see souls saved. He was a dedicated pastor and a knowledgeable teacher of God's word. To him being a pastor was not an occupation, but a calling, one he never retired from. There was wisdom in his words and compassion, love and forgiveness in his heart. His love for God and his church family never wavered.
Reverend was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; brothers, Kenneth, Frank and Donald; and sister, Mabel.
He leaves, on this side of Heaven, a daughter and son, Yvonne and Allen Daniels; a granddaughter and grandson, Emily and Jeremy Huseman; nieces and nephews; and countless others touched by his life and ministry. He has left a legacy of truth, a measure of his faith, a portion of his wisdom and all of his love. We invite you to celebrate this Man of God's life and honor his passing to eternal light.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 11, in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. hour of service Wednesday, October 12, in the Apostolic Gospel Church, Brownsville, with missionaries Sheldon and Lucy Clay officiating. Interment to follow in Lafayette Memorial Park.
