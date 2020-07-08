Hopwood
John M. Kenney, 62, of Hopwood, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, July 6, 2020.
He was born September 26, 1957, in Connellsville, a son of the late James W. Kenney and Margaret E. Petro Kenney.
He was a member of the Operating Engineers Local 66, and was a crane operator for All Crane of PA.
He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping at Big Bear with his little buddy, Abby Junebug.
Surviving are his wife, Freda Lee Smitley Kenney; children, Jesse Kenney & Sarah DeLorenzo/Kenny; grandchild, Abigail DeLorenzo, who was the apple of his eye; brothers, James Kenney & Tom Kenney; father-in-law, Gerald Smitley; nieces & nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents.
Friends will be received 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the BURHANS-CROUSE FUNERAL HOME, 28 Connellsville Street, Dunbar.
Services will be held at the Funeral Home, noon on Friday with Rev. Charles O'Brien officiating.
Please follow the CDC guidelines of social distancing and wearing masks.
