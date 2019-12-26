Arlington
John M. McGaw III, 70, formerly of the Arlington area, passed away Monday, December 23, 2019.
He was the son of the late John M. and Bertha Blanche Boyd McGaw II; husband of the late Gloria Jean Crapp McGaw; loving father of Jennifer Frankert, Melissa (Keith) Hixon, Carla (Scott) Blank, John (Maggie) McGaw IV; grandfather of Paige Clark, Brayden and Sydney Frankert, Ryan and Nathan Hixon and Jacob McGaw; brother of Marilyn (Bill) Olesko.
John was a Medic in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War, a retired letter carrier for the U.S. Post Office, and enjoyed coaching for softball and baseball teams for the Arlington area. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and bowling.
John was also a life member of the Church of God of Prophecy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to UPMC Palliative Supportive Institute, 3600 Forbes Avenue, Iroquois Building, Suite 308, Pittsburgh, PA 15213, or by visiting UPMC.com/PSI.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 27, at READSHAW FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1503 Brownsville Road, Carrick, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, December 28.
Interment at South Side Cemetery with full military monors.
Send condolences to www.readshawfuneralhome.com.
