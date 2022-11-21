formerly of Farmington
John M. Redshaw, 53, of Port Orange, Fla., formerly of Farmington, died sulddenly Wednesday, November 16, 2022. He was born June 13, 1969, in Uniontown, a son of Georgia Redshaw Kushak of Smock, and the late John Redshaw.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his two daughters, Brittany Higinbotham (Andy) of Uniontown, and Haley Marie Redshaw, also of Uniontown; their mother, Brenda Thomas; the love of his life, his granddaughter, Navy Rae Redshaw; John's children's grandmother, Cathy Thomas of Uniontown; one brother, George Redshaw, Sr. of Florida; one nephew, Georgie Redshaw Jr.; and many friends.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his grandparents, George and Emma Kushak, and John and Lou Redshaw; and his children's grandfather, Ray Thomas.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, the time of a memorial service, Saturday November 26, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the daughters ask that donations be made to the Go Fund Me account. Monetary donations can also be made directly to the funeral home.
