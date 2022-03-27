Ocala, FL
John M. "Sonny" Rozak III, 81, of Ocala, Fla., formerly of Footedale / New Salem, passed away peacefully Thursday, February 17, 2022, at Hawthorne Center for Rehab, under the compassionate care of Hospice of Marion County, with his loving family by his side.
He was born October 20, 1940, in Footedale, son of the late John S. and Pauline Pikulsky Rozak.
He was a member of St Francis of Assisi (Footedale Worship Site, The former St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church Footedale) where he served as an altar boy until he was a senior in high school.
John graduated from German Township High School, class of 1958. John was a truck driver for Solomon & Teslovich, then in 1966, began working for United States Steel, Maple Creek Mine, in the preparation plant, then he ran heavy equipment at Ginger Hill until he retired. He was a Member of District 2 Local 1248 UMWA.
Sonny loved watching the Steelers on TV, and often went with his daughter Sherry to watch the games at Gators Dockside. He was a lifelong NASCAR fan and on Sundays, you would find him glued to the TV watching the races. He attended multiple races live. He also enjoyed going to local tracks to watch car races with his friends. He enjoyed taking his red Mustang GT to local car shows and parades with his wife and granddaughter, Alannah. He was a member of the Ocala Mustang Club.
John leaves behind to cherish his memory, his devoted wife of 59 years, Elaine Sheranek Rozak; daughter, Sherry Barrett (Albert); granddaughter, Alannah Barrett; grandson, Alexander Barrett; all of Ocala, Fla..
John is also survived by his sister, Rita Cumiskey (Terry) of Charlotte, N.C.; brothers: Edward Rozak (Arlene) of New Salem, Paul Rozak (Heather) of McMurray; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and cousins; special devoted friend, Richard Bowers, Boynton Beach, Fla..
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, April 22, 2022, at the KISH-FABRY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 20 N. Mill Street, New Salem.
A Funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at St. Francis of Assisi Roman Catholic Church (Footedale Worship Site) Footedale.
EVERYONE PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH.
Interment will follow at St. Thomas Cemetery, Footedale.
Online condolences are welcome at kish-fabry.com
