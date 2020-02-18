Masontown
John Marshall Coller, 74, of Masontown, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
Born in Edenborn, John grew up in Greene County, one of 16 siblings. He graduated from Mapletown High School then served in the U.S. Army with a tour of duty in Vietnam. He worked for Monongahela Power Company for 32 years.
John married Susan Maidens April 23, 1977. He is the father of Melaney D. (Michael J.) Hegyes; grandfather of Michael A. Hegyes; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
John enjoyed social gatherings with family and friends. He could fix cars and build houses. He liked sports especially the Pittsburgh Steelers and the West Virginia University Mountaineers. He was an avid collector of hats and always wore one.
Visitation is from 12 to 3 p.m., the time of services, Friday, February 21, at LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown.
All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
