John Melvin Buchheit Sr.

Merrittstown
John Melvin “Boo” Buchheit Sr., 67, of Merrittstown, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va.
He was born February 27, 1953, in Merrittstown, a son of the late Wesley Buchheit and Regina Becker Buchheit.
John was employed with Gateway Coal Company. He was a member of United Mine Workers of America Local #2617, and a member of the former Church of The Madonna in Cardale.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Angela Marie Buchheit; and brother Kenneth Buchheit.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Sandra Pellick Buchheit; three children, John Buchheit Jr., Michael Buchheit and wife Jennifer, Jeffrey Buchheit and wife Nicole; six grandchildren, Mary Beth Ketterman and husband Andrew, Hunter Umbel, Haleigh Buchheit, Hanna Buchheit, Jenna Buchheit, Michaela Buchheit; three great-grandchildren, Abby, Allie and Adeline; three brothers, Edward Buchheit and wife Geri, David Buchheit, Joseph Buchheit. Also survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 1 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, December 4, and from 10 until the 11 a.m. blessing service Saturday, December 5, with Rev. Fr. Marlon Pates officiating, in SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville. Entombment will follow in LaFayette Memorial Park.
