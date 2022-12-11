Adah
John Michael "Chug" Mackovjak, 54, of Adah, passed away Monday, December 5, 2022.
He was born Thursday, August 1, 1968, in Uniontown, a son of the late John Michael Sr., and Patsy Lee Norman Mackovjak.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Bessie and Charles Norman; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Josephine Mackovjak; uncles, Barry Mackovjak and Joe "Skov" Mackovjak.
He was a 1986 graduate of German Township High School. He was a member of the band "River Rock" and was a nurse at Uniontown Hospital.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Missy Beck and husband Kenny; brother, PJ Mackovjak; nephew, Chase "Butter Bean" Beck; aunt, Gloria "Buzh" Norman; uncle, Bob Norman and wife Rita; cousins, Gina Norman and Michael Norman. "Chug" had a special relationship with Bobbi Jo Falcon and the Karpency family, as well as many close neighborhood friends.
Arrangements are private and under the direction of the TERRAVECCHIA-HAKY HOME FOR FUNERALS, 515 N. Main Street, Masontown.
Interment will be private.
To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.terravecchia-hakyfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.