Adah
John Michael Sargent, Jr., 83, of Adah, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown.
He was born in Gates, on April 21, 1939, the son of the late John Michael and Mary Kohot Sargent, Sr.
John attended German High School and from there he made his career as a factory worker at Ford Motor Company in Ohio.
He was a member of the Slovak Club and Gates Volunteer Fire Department. John enjoyed fishing and any kind of sport, especially the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Delores Speelman of Northfield, Ohio; and his special caregiver and friend, Sheri Bergman of Adah.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
