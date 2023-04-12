Adah
John Michael Sargent Jr., 83, of Adah, passed away Sunday, April 9, 2023, at Bella Healthcare Center, Uniontown.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH, JR., FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, and until 10 a.m., the hour of service, on Thursday, in the Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Father Marlon Pates officiating.
Interment in Saint Mary's Cemetery, Leckrone.
