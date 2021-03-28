formerly of Perryopolis
John Michael Timko, 71, of Washington Township, Belle Vernon, formerly of Perryopolis, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, in Montefiore Hospital. Born October 19, 1949, in Mt. Pleasant, he was a son of the late John Timko and Pauline Pierotti Timko, who survives and resides in Perryopolis.
A lifelong resident of Perryopolis and Belle Vernon areas, Mr. Timko was a member of St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, Perryopolis, and was a retired construction manager for PennDOT for 27 years.
John had a love for nature, enjoyed gardening, was a talented woodworker and craftsman, and enjoyed golfing and fishing. A friend to all, John had the kindest of hearts and would do anything for anyone.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce Roby Timko, to whom he was married for 15 years; sons and daughters-in-law Eric M. Timko and wife Marie Ramos of Bridgeville, Brian J. Timko and wife Karen of McKeesport, special daughter-in-law Donna Ann Timko of Belle Vernon; two brothers, Richard Timko of Perryopolis, David S. Timko of Perryopolis; sister and brother-in-law Janet Nathan and husband Dr. David Nathan of Coatesville; granddaughter Brooke L. Timko of Belle Vernon; special niece and nephews Joshua Timko and wife Margaret, Lauren Timko, Anthony Doria, Nicholas Doria; and great-nephew Bennett Michael Timko.
He was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn D. Timko.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 28, in the PARZYNSKI FUNERAL HOME & CREMATIONS LLC, Family Owned and Operated, 191 Liberty Street, Perryopolis, 724-736-2515. Panahida services will be held at 9:30 a.m. Monday, March 29, in the funeral home followed at 10 a.m. by a funeral Divine Liturgy in St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church, with the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk as celebrant. Interment will take place in St. Nicholas Cemetery. In accordance with state mandates, masks MUST be worn and social distancing must be maintained.
Condolences for the family accepted at www.parzynskifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.