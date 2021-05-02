Fairchance
John Mickey Humphreys, of Fairchance, born November 20, 1953, in Uniontown, passed away suddenly Wednesday, April 28, 2021.
Surviving are his daughter, Amy Grimm and husband Gene Grimm; grandkids Eli, Ethan, Alyssa and Katie Grimm; and a brother, Terry Humphreys.
He was predeceased by his parents, Henry Russell and Marie Humphreys; sister Viki; brothers Rick and Chad and his wife, Debbie.
John was proud to have worked at Dilworth Coal Mine for more than 30 years and often shared stories of many coworkers from the mine.
He also was a lifelong member of the Alfred Wilson Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7219 in Fairchance.
The family will greet friends and family from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 2, and from 12 noon until the 1 p.m. funeral service Monday, May 3, in the DEAN C. WHITMARSH FUNERAL HOME, 134 West Church Street, Fairchance.
Interment will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery, Fairchance.
