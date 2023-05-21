Lemont Furnace
John Milton Howard, 59, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in his home.
He was born April 27, 1964, in Uniontown, a son of Mary Snyder Hixon and the late James A. Howard, Sr.
John was a graduate of German High School and was employed at Red Lobster.
In addition to his father, he was predeceased by his sister, Rhonda Howard.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Mark Bailey of Uniontown, Chrystal Howard of Hopwood, and Angel (Derrick) Lewis of Point Marion; grandchildren, Ninco, Hanna, Ryan and Emily; brother, James Howard of Lambert; sisters, Jodi King of Lambert, Martha Delorenzo of Uniontown, and Melissa (Robert) Brenzy of Masontown; several nieces and nephews; and former wife, Darlene Howard.
Family and friends will be received in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, and from 9 until the 10 a.m. hour of service Monday, May 22, in the Funeral Home Chapel, with the Reverend Randy Byers officiating. Interment at Church Hill Cemetery, McClellandtown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.