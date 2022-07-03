formerly of New Salem
LT. Colonel John Mindek Migyanko, USAF Retired, 71, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Fort Myers, Fla., after a long battle with COPD. He was born July 2, 1950, in New Salem, a son of the late Steve and Mary Migyanko.
John graduated from Uniontown High School in 1968. After graduation, John attended the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., graduating in 1972. John dedicated 23 years to the USAF until his retirement, when he decided he needed to spend time with his family.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by his sister, Anna Catherine Migyanko Polk.
John leaves behind the love of his life of 48 years, wife Beverly Ann Sigaty Migyanko; loving daughters, Kelly Winter and husband Dave of Minnesota, and Katie Migyanko of Minnesota; grandsons, Joe and Jake Winter; sister, Stephanie of New Salem; brother, Barry, USAF, Major, Retired, of Syosset, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
John was a wonderful person, who loved to talk about family, tours of duty with the Air Force, or anything else he could think of. He was always questioned about his middle name and he was proud to say he was named after his maternal grandfather, John Mindek.
