Connellsville
John N. Bente, 64, of Connellsville, passed away Friday, April 24, 2020, in his home, with his loving family at his side. He was born October 18, 1955, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Jack Bente and Helen Donaldson Bente. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, David Bente.
John worked as a parts runner for Burrell Chevrolet and a stocker for County Market. He loved NASCAR and loved to visit Canada.
John was a graduate of California University of Pennsylvania with a degree in urban management.
Left to cherish John's memory are his wife, Marlene A. Rugg Bente; son Robert T. Bente; daughter Helen Summerfield (Jon); and grandchildren, Gabriel Bente, Tony McLaughlin, Adryn Bente and Logan Summerfield. He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ellen Synawka; and nephews and nieces.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the ANDREW D. FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORIES, INC., 80 Morgantown Street, Uniontown. At the request of the family, there will be no public viewing.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.
