Formerly of Carmichaels
John Novotny Jr., 78, of Kimbolton Ohio, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Carmichaels to John Novotny Sr. and Mabel Charlotte Phillips Novotny November 7, 1941. John was always pleased to tell that his father’s birthday (7-11-14) was his birthday in reverse!
John graduated from Waynesburg College with a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry and a minor in Mathematics. John moved to Cleveland, Ohio, in 1963 following college, and took a job with Addressograph Multigraph September 23, 1963. He later returned to Carmichaels to marry Rose at her Aunt Ann’s home by the late Reverend Joseph Sabo. They set up household in Cleveland April 25, 1964, and later moved to Twinsburg, Ohio. In 1975, John took a job with Memorex in San Jose, Calif., where he and Rose and their children lived for three years. He was later hired by Hunt Chemical in Palisades Park, N.J. Hunt later relocated John and his family back to Cleveland, where he and Rose lived in Hudson, Ohio, until he retired in 1997.
John and Rose worshipped at the Lutheran church, first at Christ the King in Twinsburg, later in San Jose at Christ the Good Shepherd and in Trinity Lutheran in Dover, N.J.
John and Rose built their dream retirement home in Kimbolton in 1999, where they lived until his death. John and Rose are known to their friends and family as a match made in Heaven, two love birds inseparable in life and death. Johnnie was a very loving daddy to his children, grandchildren and great-granddaughter, who miss him dearly.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son-in-law, Ronald Clinton Riddell; a grandchild, Dustin Michael Koenig; a brother, George Novotny; a brother-in-law, Ronald Roy Scarfpin; a nephew-in-law, William Franklin Lewis; an uncle, Joseph Novotny; and a cousin, Billy Joe Novotny.
John is survived by his wife, Rose Araminta Decker Novotny. John and Rose met in Carmichals and married April 25, 1964.
He is also survived by three children, Barbara Sue Novotny Riddell, Elizabeth Ann “Betsy” Novotny and John Andrew Novotny (Rebecca Ann “Becca” Tracy Novotny); nine grandchildren, Brielle Nicole Koenig, Meredith Allyce Koenig Jaramillo (Chris Jaramillo), Thaddeus Reed “Tadd” Novotny, Edward Andrew “Eddie” Stone, Michael Alexander Kinney, Madelyn Jean Novotny, Addison Novotny, Chloe Novotny and Harley Novotny; a great-granddaughter, Carmella Araminta Jaramillo; newphew George Novotny and his extended family; a sister, Sue Ann Novotny Scarfpin and her extended family; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Lewis of Carmichaels and her extended family; an uncle, George Novotny of Perkiomenville and his extended family; and his aunt, Elanor Novotny of Baton Rouge, La., her family.
No calling hours will be observed. No funeral services will be held at this time.
Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.thorn-blackfuneralhomes.com.
