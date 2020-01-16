John Orazi

Lemont Furnace
John "Jay" Orazi, 47, of Lemont Furnace, went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, January 14, 2020.
Jay was born August 27, 1972, to John and Mary Jane Cellurale Orazi.
Jay was a loving father, son, brother and uncle. His obvious and well-known creative ability propelled him to become one of the most talented and successful hairdressers in this community. He worked at both Bangz Modern Hair and Pompadour Salon over the course of his career.
Jay developed a passion for the arts at an early age. During his life, he was a graphic designer, a photographer, a stained glass instructor, a record producer, and a published musician. In his free time, he was frequently found sketching or taking pictures at Ohiopyle with his favorite guitar always in tow.
In addition to his parents, Jay is survived by his two daughters, Charley and Rylan Fike, whom he dearly loved. He is also survived by his sisters, Christina Balow and her husband, Al, and Janelle Sepkovic and her husband, Matt; as well as his six nieces and one nephew. Not only will Jay be greatly missed by his family, but also by his best four-legged buddy, "Tino."
Friends will be received from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, January 17, and from 10 to 11:15 a.m., the time of a blessing service, Saturday, January 18, in VITO C. MARTUCCI FUNERAL HOME, 123 S. 1st Street West Side, Connellsville, (724) 628-9033. A Funeral Mass will follow at 11:30 a.m. in St. Rita Roman Catholic Church, with Fr. Paul Lisik as celebrant.
To sign the guest registry, visit www.martuccifuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.