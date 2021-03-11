John P. Andrews

Uniontown
John P. "Jack" Andrews, 70, of Uniontown, and formerly of Masontown, died Tuesday, March 9, 2021, after a long battle with Stage IV Pancreatic Cancer.
He was born February 8, 1951, in Uniontown, to the late John F. and Elizabeth Basconi Andrews.
Jack graduated from Albert Gallatin High School class of 1969, where he excelled in basketball and football. He graduated from Penn State University. For a while he was a substitute teacher, a coal miner and a former co-owner of Dairy Queen in Waynesburg. He currently owned Shelley's Auto Sales in Uniontown for 27 years. He was an avid golfer and loved all sports.
Jack is survived by his wife, Christine Pepe Andrews; two stepchildren whom he loved as his own, George H. Bortz IV and wife Kelly and Shelley J. Bortz Ligashesky and husband Bob; a granddaughter who he adored, Sydney Ligashesky; a brother, Frank Andrews and wife Joyce; an aunt, Clara Andrews; and his fur babies, Bailey, Zekie and Goldie, that he loved.
Friends will be received in the SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 680 Cherry Tree Lane, Uniontown, from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and until 9:15 a.m. Saturday when a prayer service will be held followed by a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Nativity Roman Catholic Church, Uniontown. Interment to follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fairchance.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pancreatic Cancer Network or Fayette Friends of Animals in memory of Jack Andrews. www.skirpanfuneralhome.com
