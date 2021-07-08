Uniontown
John P. Balaz, 65, of Uniontown, passed Wednesday, July 7, 2021. He was born April 12, 1956, in Masontown, a son of the late William Sr. and Grace Balaz.
He was the beloved husband of 35 years to Renee Savini Balaz; father of Brittany (Ryan) Jerico of Perryopolis and Breanna Balaz of Uniontown; grandfather of Tyler, Gabriella, Caleb and the late Emilia, his granddaughter with wings; brother of William Balaz Jr. of Masontown and Mary Ann (John) Hannigan of Troy, Mich.; several nieces and nephews also survive.
John was a member of St. Therese de Lisieux Roman Catholic Church of Uniontown, the Knights of Columbus, and a life member of Duck Hollow Golf Club. He enjoyed golfing, watching Penguins hockey, bowling and playing with his golden retriever, Mila.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery. Parish Vigil Prayer Service will be at 3 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
