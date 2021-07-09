Uniontown
John P. Balaz, 65, of Uniontown, passed Wednesday, July 7, 2021.
Viewing will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 9, in STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, 603 N. Gallatin Avenue Extension, Uniontown. Prayers of Transfer will be offered at 9:15 a.m. Saturday, July 10, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Therese de Lisieux Church, 61 Mill Street, Uniontown. Interment to follow at Mt. Macrina Cemetery. The Knights of Columbus will hold a service at 2:30 Friday in the funeral home, followed by a Parish Vigil Prayer Service at 3 p.m.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcome and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
