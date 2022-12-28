Fayette City
(Newell Borough),
formerly Brownsville
John P. Mattie, 83, of Fayette City (Newell Borough), formerly Brownsville, passed on Sunday, December 25, 2022.
He was born on October 31, 1939, in Allison, son of the late Teto and Ida Franks Mattie.
Due to injury received in the Line of Duty, John retired as a Sargeant after 18 years with the Brownsville Police Department, where he had received the Distinguished Service Award.
During his retirement, he enjoyed cooking and taking care of his wife, Connie; and his German shepherds.
John was a people person, he loved being out and talking with friends and strangers.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Debbie Meyers; his grandson, Joshua Meyers; brothers, Teto, Albert and Nello; sisters, Liz, Helen Annie, Maggie and Lucy.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 40 years, Connie J. Musar Mattie; fur baby, Bella; sons, John, Tony and Tim; daughters, Mary and Christy; grandchildren, Nick, Nathan, Nevin, Brandon, Tyler, Courtnie, Sarah, Drew, Steven and Randy; as well as several great-grandchildren; sister, Ida Popeish; dear friends, "His girlfriends", Barb and Linda; and special friends, Colleen, Becky and Matt
Friends will be received at SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, PA 15417, from 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday. A Blessing Service will be held during the visitation, at 4 p.m., with Reverend Father Efren Ambre officiating. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations in John's memory may be made to any K-9 training organization.
