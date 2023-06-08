Brownsville
John P. Moores Jr., 91, retired C.W.O. of Brownsville, passed away peacefully Tuesday, June 6, 2023, in Mt. Macrina Manor, Uniontown. Born July 11, 1931, John was a son of late John Sr. and Martha Derry Moore.
Protestant by faith, John was a member of the First Christian Church.
Following high school, John served honorably in the United States Army as a Chief Warrant Officer during his three tours in the Vietnam War. After the war, John was awarded the Bronze Medal for his duties.
He was a member of his local American Legion, former commander and former state officer of AMVETS.
John enjoyed spending time with friends and family of whom he loved the most.
Surviving to cherish John's memory are his sisters, Bettie Moores and Leslie Maczko; his brother, James (Sharon) Moores; his step- daughters, Christine Rider and Kathi Calhoun; his granddaughters, Nicole Rider and Alexis Rider, and stepgranddaughters, Amaree McGee and Malyah McGee; and his numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, John was also preceded in death by his loving wife, B. Beryl Olson Moores; and his sister, Donna Barger.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the NOVAK-MELENYZER FUNERAL HOME, 515 Front Street, Brownsville, PA 15417.
Interment will be held at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies at Southpointe.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.novakfuneralhome.net.
