Masontown
John Patrick Alexander, 86, of Masontown, passed away Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in Uniontown Rehabilitation Center, Uniontown.
He was born January 28, 1936, in Cokeburg, a son of the late Patsy and Jesilia Valente Alexander.
John graduated from Masontown High School, Class of 1955, and was a co-owner of Alexander's Beer Distributor in Masontown.
He was a member of St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Masontown and St. Joseph Parish in Uniontown, Italo American Citizens Club, Knights of Columbus 3rd Degree, and served as president of Masontown Exchange Club and Masontown Borough Council.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Josephine Mikrut Alexander; son, the Rev. John Alexander; and grandson, A.J. Vulatic; sisters, Angelina Amminiti and husband Savino, and Diane Alcorn; brothers, Joseph Alexander, Pat and wife Delores Alexander, Adolph and wife Gina Alexander, George and wife Caroline Alexander, and Alfred Alexander.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Jessica Moreland and husband Phillip of Uniontown, Lisa Eberhart and husband Eugene of Huntsville, Ala., and Patsy Alexander of Mount Holly Springs. John is also survived by grandson Chad Eberhart and wife Toni, granddaughter Bethany Eberhart, grandson Matthew Moreland and wife Rebekah, granddaughter Haley Rockwell and husband Justin, grandson Eric Alexander; and great grandchildren, Talia, Francis, Clare, Asher, Graham and Vincent.
A private viewing will be held in the JOHN S. MAYKUTH JR. FUNERAL HOME, 7 River Avenue, Masontown, from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 4. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church, Masontown, with the Rev. Father Marlon Pates as celebrant. Friends and relatives are invited to this Funeral Mass.
Interment in St. Agnes' Cemetery, Masontown.
