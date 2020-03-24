Uniontown
John Patrick Campbell, 25, of Uniontown, went with the lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. He was born March 3, 1994 , in Uniontown.
He is preceded in death by his grandmothers Betty Jo Glisan and Brenda O'Brien, and cousin Cory M. Lowery.
He is survived by his parents, Christy Glisan Norris and Kristopher Norris of Uniontown, and John R. Campbell of Perry; siblings Tyler McGee (Alyssa), Kristopher M. Norris Jr., Makaylea E. Norris and Derek Campbell (Lauren). Also surviving are his fiancee Beth Bailey, and his favorite special cousin Brooke L. Lowery; grandparents Dan and Racine Partyka, Jerry Glisan, Pat O'Brien, Karen and Jim Phillips, and Jim and Christine Norris; and many loving aunts, uncles and cousins.
Johnny enjoyed being around his friends and family. He enjoyed working on cars, welding and always wanted a red bull.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, HOPWOOD. A memorial service will be held at a later date and time to be announced. PLEASE BE ADVISED: due to COVID-19, social distancing will be practiced. For the safety of all, there will be a maximum of ten people allowed in the funeral home at a time. Thank you.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.donaldrcrawfordfuneralhome.com
