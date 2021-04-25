Hopwood
John Patrick "Bud" Johnson, 83, of Hopwood, passed away Thursday, April 22, 2021, peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, in Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, W.Va. He was born March 17, 1938, in Uniontown, a son of the late Samuel Johnson and Sophia Karaffa Johnson.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George Johnson.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Ellen Frankenbery Johnson; daughter Laurie Rhodes (Frank) of Gibbon Glade; sister Jackie Savani of Thompson #2; brother Andrew Johnson (Patty) of East Millsboro; sister-in-law Lois Podvia of Hopwood.
He was a member of Abundant Life Church. He was a U.S. Air Force veteran and was a member of the Amvets Post #103 in Hopwood. He was the owner of Buds Auto Service in Hopwood.
A special thank you goes to Dr. Richard Pish.
All services are private for the family and are under the direction of the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood.
