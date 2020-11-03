Masontown
John Patrick Logan Jr., 83, of Masontown, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at home. He was born July 16, 1937, in Edenborn, to John Patrick Logan Sr. and Helen DeFino Logan.
A man of faith, Pat, also known to some as John or JP, loved his Lord. He was a longtime member and deacon at the Masontown Brethren Church, where he loved singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school and Bible study. He was also a member of the Fayette County Chapter of Gideons International.
A 1955 graduate of Masontown High School and a 1959 graduate of Penn State University, Pat spent his entire career with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation until retiring in 1994.
He would continue to work 20 more years climbing hills and fighting brush to survey the property of his Fayette County neighbors before truly retiring to his favorite chair.
Pat loved and cherished his wife, Linda, and together they raised and gave roots to four children, who would raise and give roots to their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Through his quiet love for our mother, he taught us what love and faithfulness look like. Pat loved his Lord, the Pittsburgh sports, Penn State, homegrown tomatoes and his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his daughter, Susan Logan.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 59 years, Linda "Rosie" Logan; his children, David (Joan) Logan, Allan Logan, Laurie (Brian) Shadle and Shannon (Joshua) Burke; grandchildren Jacy (Justin) Lane, Mackenzie Logan, Allison Logan, Daniel (Sydney) Shadle, Ryan Logan, Matthew (Rachel) Shadle and Noah, Eli and Lincoln Burke; great-grandchildren, Harper Lane, Dakota Shadle, Ava Shadle, Harrison Lane, Aubree Shadle and Jax Shadle.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
