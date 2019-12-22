Southside
9/7/1947 - 12/11/2019
John Patrick Scahill of Southside proudly served his country in the United States Army.
A graveside service will be held 10 a.m., Monday, December 23, at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with full military rites and honors. BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, Perryopolis, Pa. has been entrusted with John's professional funeral services.
