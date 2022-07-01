Fredericktown
John Patrick Shaw, 54, of Fredericktown, passed away peacefully, in his home, Thursday, June 23, 2022, after a brief battle with cancer.
John was born in Vanderbilt, a son of the late Harry and Phyllis Thomas Shaw.
John graduated from Uniontown High School and studied auto body at the Fayette Vocational Technical School. In his senior year, he won 1st Place in the state and 5th Place in the country in the Skills USA Challenge.
John excelled at welding, fabricating, and carpentry and he could fix just about anything, as was evidenced by the care he took restoring several blighted properties in Fredericktown. He had an entrepreneurial spirit and started his own trucking company, Shaw Trucking. His dream of owning a bar came to fruition when he purchased the Riviera Restaurant and Lounge in Fredericktown. For 19 years, John owned and operated his business with pride, serving up good food, cold beer, and the best views of the river from the outdoor bar he built. All employees, customers, and community members were family to John. As a bar owner, he hosted countless fundraisers to help raise money for a variety of causes and individuals in need, including the legendary (and original!) Rockin' on the Mon, an outdoor concert fundraiser accessible only by boat.
John was a member of the Fredericktown Area Chamber of Commerce, the East Bethlehem Township Zoning Hearing Board, Order of the Owls Club #1038, and various community organizations.
At the time of his death, John was employed by Deemston Borough as the road supervisor and he took great pride in keeping the roads neat and trimmed in the summer and safe for travel during even the worst winter storms.
John loved riding his motorcycle, boating, travelling, and enjoying life. He was a giant teddy bear who always had a twinkle in his eye when he smiled. His friends knew they could always count on him for anything. He affectionately referred to every woman as "sweetheart" and had the uncanny ability to make everyone feel like the most special person in a room. Never known as John or Mr. Shaw, he was John Shaw to everyone. To know him was to love him. The town of Fredericktown has lost a great friend.
In addition to many friends, John will be sadly missed by his brother and sister-in-law, Mark and Melissa Shaw of Grindstone; sister, Karen Schenken of Zanesville, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Kelley Shaw of Uniontown; nephews, Mark and Eric Schenken; daughter and son-in-law, Natasha and Todd Sigwalt and his beloved granddaughter, Aubree Sigwalt, who lit up Pappy John's world. John is also survived by nieces and nephews, Josh, Zoe, Zander, Jennifer and Frank; great-nieces and nephews, Austin, Autumn, Tristin, Deagan, Kinsley, JJ and Sloane.
In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by a nephew, Brandon Shaw.
At the request of the deceased, there will be no service.
All arrangements are under the direction of the GREENLEE'S FREDERICKTOWN FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 42 Bank Street, Fredericktown.
A guest book and personal condolences may be accessed at www.GreenleeFuneralHome.com.
