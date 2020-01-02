Lemont Furnace
John Paul Burkett, 90, of Lemont Furnace, passed away Saturday December 28, 2019, in the Uniontown Hospital. He was born September 7, 1929, in Lemont Furnace.
Friends will be received in the SHELL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 164 South Mt. Vernon Avenue, Uniontown, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. and on Friday until 9:30 a.m. when Prayers of Transfer will be said followed by a Funeral Mass at St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, 50 Jefferson Street, Uniontown. Interment will follow in Sylvan Heights Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by Amvets General Marshall Post 103, Hopwood.
