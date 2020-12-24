Lemont Furnace
John Paull, 67, of Lemont Furnace, died Monday, December 21, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, after a long battle with cancer. He was born August 29, 1953, a son of Pete and Dorothy Paull.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Richard Paull.
He is survived by his children, Marshall Paull and wife Molly of Maryville, Tenn., Erin and Lindsay Paull of Uniontown, and Richard Paull of Lemont Furnace and their mother, Michelle Paull; and special friend Michael Stolitca of Connellsville; seven grandchildren, Kap, Zavier and Abigail Paull, Ava Paull, and Jerzee, Madison and Allora Conway and their father, Jerome; two sisters, Karen Barclay and husband Ralph "Buck", Judy Yasenosky and husband Michael; sister-in-law Virginia Painley, Donnie Serratta and John Serratta; several special nieces and nephews; and cherished, life-long friends Larry and Denise Dolan. His greatest joy were his children and grandchildren, whom he loved dearly.
He loved riding his Harley Davidson and watching sports. He was a proud player of baseball in the minor leagues for the Pittsburgh Pirates drafted directly out of high school.
He was employed for United Dairy and a member of Teamsters Local Union 491 for more than 25 years.
Private services will be held by the STEPHEN R. HAKY FUNERAL HOME, INC., of Uniontown.
A memorial service will be announced for all family and friends to celebrate John's life at a future date and time.
Personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.
