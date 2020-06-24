Smock
John Pellick, III, 69, of Smock, passed away unexpectedly, Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
He was born March 3, 1951, in Brownsville, a son of the late John Pellick Jr. and Donna Jean Stevenson Pellick.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Andy Pellick.
John is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Brenda G. Lowry Pellick; two sons, John Pellick, IV and wife Mia, Rick Pellick and Jessica; four grandchildren, Anthony Watkins, John Pellick, V, Sarah Pellick, Saylor Pellick; two brothers and four sisters, Sandra Buchheit and husband John, Randy Pellick and wife Cathy, Donna Lloyd and husband John, Jean Patch and husband Stanley, Patricia Johnson, George Pellick and wife Amy; sister-in-law, Margie Ayers; brother-in-law, Robert Lowry. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received in THE SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. Funeral Time on Friday will be announced. Interment will follow in Pleasant View Cemetery.
