John Pellick III, 69, of Smock, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, June 21, 2020, in Ruby Memorial Hospital.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by SKIRPAN FUNERAL HOME, 135 Park Street, Brownsville.
Tuesday, June 23, 2020 2:39 PM
