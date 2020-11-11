John Phillip Moorman Jr.

Uniontown
John Phillip Moorman, 77, of Uniontown, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday afternoon, November 4, 2020, in Uniontown Hospital, with his family by his side. He was born April 19, 1943, to the late Clyda May Thomas and John Phillip Moorman.
In addition to his parents, John was predeceased by brothers Earl Neal Moorman and William Gary Moorman. He was also predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Albert and Alverta Thomas, whom he referred to as Mama and Daddy.
He was a member of Signal of Light Full Gospel Church, where he attended faithfully until he was no longer able to because of his illness.
John will be lovingly remembered by his sister, Dr. Cynthia (Greg) Nichols; his uncle, who was like a brother, James (Jimpete) and aunt Dana Thomas, his caregivers, of Uniontown; a dedicated niece, Lisa Moorman of San Diego, Calif.; a sister-cousin, April Sims, MD.; special cousins Dr. Norma Thomas and husband Eddie Leon of Uniontown, and J. Maryland Thorbourne of Jamaica, N.Y.; a sister-in-law, Gloria Moorman of San Diego; a devoted, lifelong friend, Dr. Selma Harrison of Reynoldsburg, Ohio; and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends.
John grew up in Uniontown and was educated in the Uniontown Area School District. He graduated in 1961. He was a product of the East End Playground. He loved playing basketball and excelled in the sport. He played for Uniontown High School and acquired the nickname Jumping John. He continued to be supportive of Uniontown’s basketball program after graduating, attending games for years with his cousin, Eddie until his health no longer allowed it. John was also a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and a basketball junkie. He watched every basketball and football game that came on television.
John was employed as a long distance truck driver and he was also employed at PENNDOT until his retirement. He received certificates for his exemplary work at PENNDOT.
John was a doting, wonderful, loving, devoted son and he became the ultimate caregiver to both his father and mother.
Johnny had other different nicknames, like Sneed and Crab. He complained from time to time, but most of his family and close friends took his complaining in stride. He had a heart of pure gold and was a caring, giving person, always helping someone, and would give you the shirt off his back. He was a great, fun-loving guy who showed himself to be friendly and amassed many friends, some of whom have been his friends since childhood.
Johnny was a family guy, always attending family reunions, and he stayed extremely close to those he loved. He had no problem communicating what was in his heart so we knew he loved us. And even though we are forced to say so long in person, he will always be near and dear to us in spirit. We Love You Johnny.
Friends will be received from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, November 12 in the Mt. Rose Baptist Church, 9 S. Grant Street, Uniontown.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the LANTZ FUNERAL HOME, INC., 297 E. Main Street, Uniontown. All condolences and floral tributes may be sent through www.lantzfh.com.
