Masontown
John Porter Reagan, 67, of Masontown, died June 4, 2021, in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He had suffered a heart attack.
Mr. Reagan was born June 3, 1954, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Porter and Mildred Brewer Reagan.
On December 27, 1975, John married Julie Ann Sebella Reagan. He is also survived by a son, George M. Reagan (Allison) of Masontown; two brothers, Ronald Reagan (Lennie), of Stark, Fla. and Randy Reagan (Kathy) of Brownsville; two sisters, Cathy Fraley of Houston, Texas and Marilyn Graham of Stark, Fla.; two grandchildren, Ariel and Phillip Reagan; and several nieces and nephews.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are two sisters, Carolyn Hornauer and Joy Hillier.
Mr. Reagan served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. He was stationed at Fort Meade, Md. and worked in cryptology.
He was a 1972 graduate of Carmichaels Area High School and earned a bachelor of science in business administration from California University of Pennsylvania in 1984 and an associate degree in mining engineering from Penn State University. He was a coordinator of production at Mylan Pharmaceuticals in Morgantown, W.Va. and a member of the United Steel Workers of America.
He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather and uncle. His grandchildren called him "Po" for the popsicles he bought for them. He had a love for music, Polkas, rock and roll, the Supremes, Pittsburgh sports teams and Penn State football. He enjoyed monthly breakfasts with classmates.
To relax he played cards, board games, crosswords and gardened.
Family and friends will be received from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 9, in the PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100. The funeral service will begin at 11 a.m..
Interment will follow in Hewitt Cemetery, Rices Landing, with full military rites.
John loved Jesus. He was a hero who donated his organs so that others may live. He will be deeply missed.
