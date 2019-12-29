Carmichaels
John R. Clarchick, 84, of Carmichaels, died Tuesday, December 24, 2019, in Longs, S.C.
John was born June 19, 1935, in Rices Landing, a son of the late Joseph and Pauline Tomko Clarchick. He was raised in Rices Landing, where he attended Cumberland Township School and worked on a farm as a youth. As a young teen, John attended St. Vincent in Latrobe. Upon graduation, he worked as a mechanic for his father at Clarchick Motors in Rices Landing. In 1958, he was drafted to serve in the Korean War, where he was stationed in Anyong, Korea. When John returned from Korea, he continued to serve in the Army Reserves rising to the rank of first sargent.
On June 30, 1962, John married Adeline R. Michael. John attended California University while raising a family of three in Carmichaels. After graduation, John became an Industrial Arts teacher at Waynesburg High School in Waynesburg, where he worked until he retired.
John was an active member of St. Hugh Catholic Church in Carmichaels. He was an avid volunteer, who served on many committees as well as performed many duties including Eucharistic minister, Catechism teacher, lector, and altar server. Later in life, John was also a member of Our Lady Star of the Sea in North Myrtle Beach, S.C.
John was a positive influence to all those who met him. He will be remembered by his children as a dedicated and loving father, who was always willing to provide support and guidance with love. His co-workers from school will remember John as a diligent man who was known for his commitment to providing an atmosphere where students could learn a trade in a safe environment. The teachers all knew if something was broken, John could probably fix it. John’s many years in the military influenced those that he served for and those that he served with. He spent decades with the Army Corp of Engineers and was a natural leader with excellent work ethics and a sense of military pride. In his spare time, John enjoyed working in his garden. He was also an avid skier and golfer.
John is survived by three children, John R. Clarchick Jr. of Carmichaels, Michael J. Clarchick (Sandra) of Boynton Beach, Fla. and Mary E. Silverthorn (Dean) of Carmichaels; eight grandchildren, Pauline and Victoria Clarchick, Ryan (Alicia) Haller and Heather Clarchick, Rachael, Patrick and Stephanie Pratt and Deanna Silverthorn; seven greatgrandchildren, Lillian Hardy and Gracelyn Pratt, Mya, Adeline and Parker Pratt, and Mason and Carson Silverthorn. Also surviving are his sister, Lois Martin of Arnold, and his companion, Eleanore Kloes of Longs, S.C.
Deceased, in addition to his parents, are John’s wife, Adeline (Michael) Clarchick; brothers Joseph P. Clarchick Jr. and William Clarchick; and sister P. MaChelle Ream.
Friends and family will be received on from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, January 2, in PAUL M. LESAKO FUNERAL HOME INC., 204 Dowlin Avenue, Carmichaels, PA 15320, 724-966-5100, and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Friday, January 3. A funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. in St. Matthais Parish (St. Hugh Church). Full military rites will be accorded from the American Legion Post 400, and the U.S. Army. Internment will follow in Greene County Memorial Park, Waynesburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to: St. Matthias CCD Fund, 408 Route 88 Road, Carmichaels, PA 15320.
