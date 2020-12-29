John R. Gaddis Jr.

Hopwood
John R. “Bugger” Gaddis Jr., 66, of Hopwood, passed away December 12, 2020. He was born June 27, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of the late John R. Gaddis Sr. and Mary Alice Cosgrove Gaddis.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy Loukota.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy A. Cassler Gaddis; children, Jeffrey Gaddis of Connellsville and Jackie Gaddis of Hopwood. Also surviving are his siblings, Peggy Gursky (Ed) of Grindstone, Perry Gaddis (Rose) of Hopwood and Mary Alice Newcomer of Hopwood. Surviving nieces and nephews are Tricia Rohlf (Michael) of Grindstone, Kathy Raymond (Dr. Dominick) of Morgantown, W.Va., Kimberly Clay of Farmington, Freda Loukota of Masontown, Perry Gaddis (Shannon) of Birmingham, Mich., Michelle Newcomer of Hopwood and Jerry Newcomer of Hopwood. Also surviving are many great-nieces and nephews; special friends, Lenard and Joy Kurek of Hopwood, Jason Kurek of Brownfield, Brian Kurek (Emily) of Uniontown, Courtney Schiffbauer (Matt) of Hopwood; and beloved dogs, Wilson, Allison and Reggie.
John was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He was a graduate of Laurel Highlands High School class of 1972. He worked for G.C. Murphy Company and U.S. Steel Homestead and also for Rt. 40 Beer Distributer and Quick Fill Services Station. He was a member of Hutchinson Sportsmans Club, Amvet Post 103, Hopwood Catholic War Vets 1669. He was a dog lover and a sports fan and enjoyed coaching baseball at HARC, girls softball, girls and boys basketball and LH midget football.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Wednesday, December 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, December 31, until 11 a.m., the time of the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED AND MASKS ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING, NO EXCEPTIONS.
