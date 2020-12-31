Hopwood
John R. "Bugger" Gaddis Jr., 66, of Hopwood, passed away December 27, 2020. He was born June 27, 1954, in Uniontown, a son of the late John R. Gaddis Sr. and Mary Alice Cosgrove Gaddis.
Friends will be received in the DONALD R. CRAWFORD FUNERAL HOME, Hopwood, Wednesday, December 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. and Thursday, December 31, until 11 a.m., the time of the service. Interment will follow in Mt. Macrina Cemetery. Due to Covid-19, SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED AND MASKS ARE MANDITORY IN ORDER TO ENTER THE BUILDING AND MUST BE WORN YOUR ENTIRE STAY IN THE BUILDING, NO EXCEPTIONS.
