Uniontown
John R. Joseph, 80, of Uniontown, passed away suddenly, Wednesday, May 19, 2021, at his home. He was born October 19, 1940, in Uniontown.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Thomas and Anna Faris Joseph; a sister, Agnes Joseph; sister-in-law, Joyce Tippen Wood; and nephew, Curtis W. Tharpe.
John graduated from the Uniontown Senior High School, class of 1958; received his bachelor's degree from the California University of Pennsylvania and earned his masters degree from West Virginia University. He retired as an assistant superintendent with the Brownsville Area School District after over 40 years of service. John was a member of St. George Maronite Catholic Church.
John was born of humble, but proud Lebanese roots and copious amounts of drive and intellect. He parlayed his mathematical genius and love of children into a lifelong career with Brownsville Area School District. John made the often challenging subject of math fun and exciting for students who regarded him as a favorite teacher even decades later. As a principal, "Mr. Joseph", as he was known to students and staff, was a regular at sporting events, talent shows, and even performed as a "Lord a-Leaping" in a Christmas show.
John's business savvy led him to be part of Joseph Vending Company with his brothers. When he wasn't working, John could be found playing bocce, serving pasta dinners or playing cards with his beloved group of friends at the Uniontown Sons of Italy, where he served every role from president to clean up crew for over 30 years.
John's pedantic nature and impeccable work ethic carried over into his hobbies like extreme couponing, playing the lottery, going to the casino or returning Aldi carts for added savings. John was known for his meticulous landscaping and gardening. Adorned in knee pads, bandana and enviable tan, John was often seen counting weeds and picking produce to share with family and friends.
John's most loved role was family man. He was hopelessly devoted to his wife of 54 years, RoxAnne, whom he often remarked "I love this woman and everything she's got!". John adored his girls, his twin daughters, who were his entire world until he became "Bucky" to Lizzie and "Grank" to Olivia. John had a very special bond with his son-in-law, Chris, a.k.a. "Big Guy", who shared his love of gardening and could easily be coerced into a trip to the casino or sightseeing in southern California looking for rocks and newspapers. John loved mailing care packages of Dunkin coffee, Splenda and all of his bargains to his OC family! He loved spoiling and doting on his bevy of beauties, who will forever miss his dry humor, quick wit and unconditional love.
Surviving are his wife, RoxAnne Tippen Joseph; two daughters, Angela Marie (Joseph) Morris of Uniontown and Regina Ann (Joseph) Bork and husband Christopher of San Clemente, California; two granddaughters, Elizabeth "Lizzie" Bork and Olivia Pearl Morris; and four siblings, Elizabeth Blair and husband Larry and Joe T. Joseph and wife Loretta, all of Uniontown, Marie Greathouse and husband Emil of Fairchance and Harry "Bo" Joseph and wife Rose Ann of Uniontown; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Barbara Tippen and Michael Unice; and brother-in-law, John V. Tippen; and beloved godchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
A memorial mass will be said at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 29, in St. George Maronite Catholic Church, 6 Lebanon Terrace, Uniontown, at a time to be announced.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Shell Funeral Home, Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.