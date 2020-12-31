Bobtown
John R. "Sluggo" Kavlick, 67, of Bobtown, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Mon General Hospital, Morgantown.
He was born Wednesday, September 16, 1953, in Waynesburg, a son of the late Thomas F. Kavlick and Eleanore Mackanich Kavlick. He was a graduate of Mapletown High School.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jeffrey T. Kavlick.
Sluggo is survived by his sister, Thomasine Barner and husband Donald of Willoughby, Ohio; two nephews, Nathan Zavorek and Joseph Kavlick; and one niece, Cinnamon Kavlick.
At Sluggo's request, he was cremated and there will be no services. Arrangements are under the direction of the LOUIS E. RUDOLPH FUNERAL HOME, Thomas B. Rudolph, Funeral Director and Supervisor, Point Marion. Condolences can be made to the family at www.louisrudolphfuneralhome.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.